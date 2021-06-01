South Africa

Limpopo mother was 'praying as child lay dying'

Woman suspected of beating her baby to death is arrested

01 June 2021 - 08:23

The 11-month-old baby who was beaten to death, allegedly by his mother, was found unconscious while his mom was busy praying.

Police arrested the 42-year-old mother of three on Sunday for allegedly beating her child to death in front of her 11-year-old daughter at Ha-Lambani-Tswinganani village, outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo. ..

