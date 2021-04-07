South Africa

11-month-old boy survives Free State family massacre that claimed five lives

By Khanyisile Ngcobo - 07 April 2021 - 18:34
An 11-month-old baby is one of the five survivors of a massacre that claimed five other family members. Stock photo.
An 11-month-old baby is one of the five survivors of a massacre that claimed five other family members. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

An 11-month-old baby has been hospitalised while four other children were left traumatised after a brutal family massacre claimed five lives at the weekend.

The incident happened in the QwaQwa village of Namahadi, in the Free State, on Sunday.

According to provincial police spokesperson Col Thandi Mbambo, officers were alerted to the harrowing incident around 3am. Upon arrival at the first house, they found Moliehi Thoabala, 38, with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

“Her husband Safolo Mofokeng, 36, was found burnt in the house,” Mbambo told TimesLIVE.

Police then proceeded to a second house, which is within walking distance to the first. There they discovered the burnt bodies of Relebohile Lemeko, 48, and her two children, Masabata Lemeko, 25, and Tatolo Lemeko, 22.

"[Lemeko's] 11-month-old grandson was allegedly hit with a knobkerrie on the nose and was hospitalised”.

Four other children also survived the attack unharmed. They reported the incident to a another relative.

Mbombo said while the children were in the house at the time of the attack, she was unable to confirm if they witnessed the incident.

The motive for the murders is unknown and a case of murder, arson and attempted murder has been opened. No arrests have been made.

TimesLIVE

Former top cop, three officers acquitted on Marikana massacre charges

Former North West deputy police commissioner Gen William Mpembe and three other officers have been acquitted on charges relating to the Marikana ...
News
1 week ago

Cops involved in 2011 shooting of Andries Tatane still in SAPS

Some of the police officers involved in the fatal 2011 injury of Andries Tatane are still working as public order police, national commissioner Gen ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
X