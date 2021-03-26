Tshegofatso Pule's killer is in fact her boyfriend, says Shoba

Ntuthuko Shoba, the man accused of being the mastermind behind the murder of his eight-month pregnant lover Tshegofatso Pule, has made startling claims in his bid for bail by alleging that his convicted co-accused was in fact Pule's boyfriend.

Shoba, 32, told the Roodepoort magistrate’s court, on the West Rand, on Thursday that Muzikayise Malephane, who was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for killing Pule, may have been her baby's father.

This information was part of "new facts" that Shoba used to reapply for bail after he was initially denied it on March 5.

Shoba, through his affidavit read into record by his lawyer Shaddy Sithole, said he had "new facts" based on an admission made to him by a fellow awaiting trial inmate at the Krugersdorp Correctional Centre.

He said his cellmate, John Thweky Mohabe, told him that Malephane, who was allocated an adjacent cell to his (Mohabe's) after his arrest had confessed to being Pule's boyfriend.

Shoba said he only learnt about details of Pule’s murder through the investigating officer’s affidavit during his initial bail application.

“I then narrated the matter to Mohabe as read out in court. When I was explaining to him what transpired, I could see his interest and he looked surprised and confused. He later told me there was someone who was arrested for the same story by the name of Muzikayise Malephane, who one day revealed to him that the deceased by the name of Tshegofatso Pule was his girlfriend,” Shoba said.