South Africa

Cops hold man suspected of 'revenge' slaying of five Free State family members

'For now we suspect it was revenge killing, though I cannot divulge more details,' SAPS spokesperson Col Thandi Mbambo said

By Khanyisile Ngcobo - 08 April 2021 - 15:49
The police have arrested a suspect in connection with the brutal murder of five family members in the Free State. Stock image.
The police have arrested a suspect in connection with the brutal murder of five family members in the Free State. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/ scanrail

The police are investigating whether the slaying of Free State family members during the Easter weekend was linked to “revenge”.

The brutal attack also left an 11-month-old baby in hospital.

This comes as police confirmed the arrest of a 21-year-old man in connection with the murders. He was taken into custody in the QwaQwa village of Mphatlalatsane late on Wednesday night and is expected to appear in the Phuthaditjhaba magistrate's court on Friday on charges of murder, arson and attempted murder.

“For now we suspect it was revenge killing, though I cannot divulge more details,” SAPS spokesperson Col Thandi Mbambo told TimesLIVE.

On Sunday, the burnt bodies of Safolo Mofokeng, Relebohile Lemeko, her daughter Masabata Lemeko and son Tatolo Lemeko were discovered in two separate houses in Namahadi. Mofokeng's wife, Moliehi Thoabala, was found with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Five children survived the attack, mostly unharmed.

More arrests were expected soon, said Mbambo.

TimesLIVE

11-month-old boy survives Free State family massacre that claimed five lives

An 11-month-old baby has been hospitalised while four other children were left traumatised after a brutal family massacre claimed five lives at the ...
News
22 hours ago

Two people shot dead after an argument during soccer match

A man was shot dead and his car  set alight when he brought a gun shot victim to Barberton Provincial Hospital on Sunday.
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
X