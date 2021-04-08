Cops hold man suspected of 'revenge' slaying of five Free State family members

The police are investigating whether the slaying of Free State family members during the Easter weekend was linked to “revenge”.

The brutal attack also left an 11-month-old baby in hospital.

This comes as police confirmed the arrest of a 21-year-old man in connection with the murders. He was taken into custody in the QwaQwa village of Mphatlalatsane late on Wednesday night and is expected to appear in the Phuthaditjhaba magistrate's court on Friday on charges of murder, arson and attempted murder.

“For now we suspect it was revenge killing, though I cannot divulge more details,” SAPS spokesperson Col Thandi Mbambo told TimesLIVE.

On Sunday, the burnt bodies of Safolo Mofokeng, Relebohile Lemeko, her daughter Masabata Lemeko and son Tatolo Lemeko were discovered in two separate houses in Namahadi. Mofokeng's wife, Moliehi Thoabala, was found with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Five children survived the attack, mostly unharmed.

More arrests were expected soon, said Mbambo.

TimesLIVE