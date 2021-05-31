We need to document the heritage of saxophone for younger generation – saxophonist Tshepo Tsotetsi
Saxophone player Tshepo Tsotetsi believes that SA has a rich and delicate saxophone sound heritage.
The multi-talented musician points out that the local heritage of saxophone was something to be proud of and deserves to be documented for young generations to come...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.