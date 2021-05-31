President Cyril Ramaphosa praises SA’s democratic constitution

On the anniversary of the apartheid state’s independence from the British Empire, President Cyril Ramaphosa has praised the 25-year-old South African constitution.

In his weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa drew parallels between the apartheid state and the democratic state.

Last week parliament debated the 25-year anniversary of the democratic South African parliament. Ramaphosa was a key part of its drafting as he chaired the Constitutional Assembly.

“Today is the anniversary of an event in our history that most South Africans would rather not remember. Sixty years ago, on May 31 1961, apartheid South Africa become a republic, cutting its ties with the British Empire,” wrote Ramaphosa.

“But while a ‘republic’ is generally defined as a state in which supreme power is held by the people and their elected representatives, this was not the case in SA.”