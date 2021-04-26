Supra Mahumapelo calls on ANC to suspend ‘step-aside’ resolution, says it is in conflict with SA constitution

Suspended former chairperson of the ANC in the North West Supra Mahumapelo has called on the party to suspend the application of its “step-aside” resolution until its next national conference.

Mahumapelo argued that aspects of the resolution are unlawful and the ANC would lose if it were to be challenged in court.

“My own view is that parts of that resolution which are in conflict with the law must be suspended until we go to the next national conference,” he said on Sunday.

He was addressing ANC branches in Delareyville, North West just days after the interim provincial structure that runs the affairs of the party in the province suspended his ANC membership.

Mahumapelo called on the branches to write to the national executive committee (NEC) to say some aspects of the resolution are in conflict with the law. He said to address the problem, those aspects should be sorted at the party's next national conference in December 2022.

He said the national conference, and not the NEC, was the only structure that can remedy the problems.

“Then there will be peace in the NEC,” he said to loud applause.

Mahumapelo read out the resolution which states that members who are accused of corruption and reportedly involved in corruption should step aside.