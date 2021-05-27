President Cyril Ramaphosa to address nation on Covid-19 third wave 'soon'
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation soon on how the country intends managing the imminent third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We can confirm to South Africans that there will be a family meeting soon,” acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said during a post-cabinet briefing on Thursday.
Ntshavheni said the government was concerned about the increasing number of Covid-19 infections, as the winter season enters full swing.
“We are all noticing the numbers as they are going up in terms of infections and people are starting to notice an uptick in terms of deaths. As cabinet we are discussing and consulting on the measures to make sure that we protect South Africans.
“A decision will be taken soon after the consultations and we will announce the date at which the president will hold the family meeting,” she said.
TimesLIVE reported that the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) met on Tuesday to discuss the rising rate of infections. This has sparked fears that the government may have to implement stricter restrictions in a bid to curb the further spread of the virus.
On phase 2 of the national vaccination rollout, the cabinet said it was pleased with the “smooth” progress made targeting those 60 and older.
The government is rolling out the double-dose Pfizer vaccines, as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is on hold due to an international audit that is under way.
“All vaccination sites across the country are ready to assist those who have been allocated a vaccination slot. Cabinet reminds everyone visiting the vaccination sites to adhere to the strict health protocols of wearing a mask, sanitising and social distancing to protect themselves and others.”
The cabinet said it was encouraged that more than two million people had already registered on the Covid-19 electronic vaccination data system (EVDS) and called on those 60 and older to continue to register.
- To register for vaccine online click here;
- To register for the vaccine on WhatsApp, send ‘Register’ to 0600-123-456;
- To register via SMS, dial *134*832*ID number#;
- To register by calling, dial the toll-free hotline on 0800-029-999.
Ntshavheni pleaded with South Africans to be patient with the government as there were a limited number of vaccines available now.
“That is why we continue to call for the increased production and capacity for the country and the continent to produce its own vaccines.”
She said the government would invite citizens to get their jabs depending on the availability at vaccination sites and allocations to each province.
“As it stands, the provinces and the department of health are doing their best to make sure that the majority of those who are 60 years of age and older are vaccinated before we reach the third wave to make sure that they have built some level of immunity before the third wave hits us.
“We continue to engage with Pfizer, which is another company that is availing vaccines to SA, to increase its supplies to South Africa, and also to have access to the vaccines through the Covax schemes.”
TimesLIVE
