Step down, DA tells Zweli Mkhize over 'looting' of funds under his watch

Digital Vibes is owned by Mkhize's long-serving personal spokesperson Tahera Mather and former personal assistant Naadira Mitha, who worked for him from his time in the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government and during his tenure as the treasurer-general of the ANC.

The contract raised eyebrows as most of the services provided by Digital Vibes, such as co-ordinating Covid-19 press conferences, are handled by staff employed by the health department.

Siviwe Gwarube, the DA spokesperson and MP serving in parliament's portfolio committee on health, said it was untenable for Mkhize to remain in his position while the “looting” of public funds needed to fight Covid-19 happened under his watch.