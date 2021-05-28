Poor women get affordable sanitary pads

Birth control used to stop cycle

When Matefo Morakeng was working on a community project to help women make extra money in the Free State, she learned that women were opting to take the depo-provero birth control injection to stop their menstrual cycle because they could not afford sanitary pads.



The 38-year-old said she was inspired to create her own affordable and proudly South African menstrual pads, Dear Bella, in 2018 in response to this...