Mabatha's priority on advancing online learning

University of Limpopo gets first female SRC president in 61-year history

The first female student representative council (SRC) president of the University of Limpopo, Sekedi Mabatha, has her priority set on advancing the development of online learning, ensuring that students' needs are met.



Mabatha, 22, a BSc agricultural economics honours student from Mohlaletse village in the province, made history at the institution when she was sworn in as SRC president on Wednesday last week...