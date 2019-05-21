Reusable pads can last 5 years

A Soweto-born psychologist has started manufacturing reusable pads for underprivileged children in remote villages and townships.

Venessa Mogatusi said the idea came about when she was experiencing period pains in 2015.

"I thought of people who were not only going through pain like me but who didn't even have any supplies."

A year later, the product she named Proclaiming Affirming Dignity, also known as PAD, was born.

Mogatusi said her seamstress friend Busisiwe Ndlovu got involved and they worked on a colourful design to make girls feel comfortable while on their cycle.

"We went to remote areas and they were well received because a lot of them had no money for supplies."

She said elder women spoke about the challenges of their daughters not having access to sanitary products.

"We have heard stories about girls not going to school because of their menstruation."

The pads are made of cotton, fleece and a waterproof material to stop leakages.

Four reusable pads and a panty liner are sealed in a colourful bag girls can carry to school for privacy. The pad can last up to five years.

The pads need to be washed and hung to dry in the sun to kill germs but this has caused issues in patriarchal and traditional societies.