Eight arrested for fatal beatings on farm in Mpumalanga

Eight suspects alleged to have beaten two men to death on a farm in Piet Retief, and leaving a third barely alive, were arrested early on Friday.

They are expected to spend the weekend behind bars and will appear in the Piet Retief magistrate’s court in Mpumalanga on Monday.

The case stems from an incident in August 2020 that saw Sthembiso Thwala emerge as the only survivor.

Speaking to the Sunday Times earlier this month, Thwala explained how he had pretended to be dead while he lay in his car, next to the bodies of his brother and a friend, after they were attacked on the farm.

Thwala, his brother Sfiso and Musa Nene were driving home on a public road near the Pampoenskraal farm when they encountered car trouble.

Shortly after fixing the car, they were confronted by a farmer and farmworkers who accused them of stealing sheep.