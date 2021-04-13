Three in court for murder of Hartbeespoort farm security guard
Three men who allegedly murdered a security guard during a robbery at a farm near Hartbeespoort Dam have appeared in the Brits magistrate’s court.
Just after midnight last Wednesday the body of security guard Samuel Maposa, 41, who worked on a small holding in Remhoogte near the dam, was found by colleagues in a ditch.
His hands and feet were bound. His attackers had inflicted multiple injuries to his head and face, said North West police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh.
The ditch in which he was found was about 50m from the farmyard storeroom he was guarding.
“Preliminary investigation revealed two storage doors were forced open and agricultural chemicals with an estimated value of R30,000 were missing,” said Myburgh.
She said the police registered cases of murder and house robbery.
The police received information about individuals selling agricultural chemicals in an informal settlement called Shamburg last Thursday.
“Acting on the received information, Hartbeespoort Dam crime prevention unit members arrested the first suspect at 1.30am in his house in Shamburg informal settlement,” said Myburgh.
A second suspect was also arrested at home in the informal settlement.
“The long arm of the law caught up with the third suspect at his place in Tornado section, Bapong village, near Brits,” said Myburgh.
Myburgh said the suspects - Richard Masango, 27, Bothwell Chigova, 24, and Simon Nyathela, 31 - were found with suspected stolen property, including agricultural chemicals, a Toyota Hilux bakkie suspected to have been used during the commission of the crimes and blood-stained clothes.
“The provincial commissioner of North West Lt-Gen Sello Kwena emphasised that police will continue to work hard to ensure safety in rural areas,” said Myburgh.
The case was adjourned to April 20. The three accused are in custody.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.