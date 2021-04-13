Three in court for murder of Hartbeespoort farm security guard

Three men who allegedly murdered a security guard during a robbery at a farm near Hartbeespoort Dam have appeared in the Brits magistrate’s court.

Just after midnight last Wednesday the body of security guard Samuel Maposa, 41, who worked on a small holding in Remhoogte near the dam, was found by colleagues in a ditch.

His hands and feet were bound. His attackers had inflicted multiple injuries to his head and face, said North West police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh.

The ditch in which he was found was about 50m from the farmyard storeroom he was guarding.

“Preliminary investigation revealed two storage doors were forced open and agricultural chemicals with an estimated value of R30,000 were missing,” said Myburgh.

She said the police registered cases of murder and house robbery.