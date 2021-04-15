Free State woman whose throat was slashed is on the mend, striving to speak again

More than three weeks after her throat was slashed and being left for dead after the brutal attack, a young Free State woman is on the road to recovery.

The harrowing ordeal took place on March 30 in Kleinste farm, Rosendal, as the woman, 24, was walking home.

According to Free State police, a man allegedly approached her and started making advances and when she refused, dragged her to a nearby bush and raped her. He is then accused of slashing her throat and robbing her of her cellphones before leaving her for dead. He was later traced and arrested at De Hoop farm.