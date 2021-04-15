Free State woman whose throat was slashed is on the mend, striving to speak again
More than three weeks after her throat was slashed and being left for dead after the brutal attack, a young Free State woman is on the road to recovery.
The harrowing ordeal took place on March 30 in Kleinste farm, Rosendal, as the woman, 24, was walking home.
According to Free State police, a man allegedly approached her and started making advances and when she refused, dragged her to a nearby bush and raped her. He is then accused of slashing her throat and robbing her of her cellphones before leaving her for dead. He was later traced and arrested at De Hoop farm.
Free State police spokesperson Col Thandi Mbambo confirmed to TimesLIVE that the woman's condition had improved dramatically and she was about to be discharged from hospital.
“She is out of the ICU and is now moved to the hospital wards. She is going to be discharged at 11am [on Thursday]," she said.
Asked if the victim had regained her ability to speak since the attack, Mbambo said that while she was not able yet to speak properly, she was trying.
She was allegedly only able to detail the incident and give a description of her attacker by writing it down.
The suspect meanwhile has been remanded in custody following his appearance in the Ficksburg magistrate's court on Monday. He will appear again on Wednesday for a formal bail application.
He faces attempted murder, rape and robbery charges.
TimesLIVE
