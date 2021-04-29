There’s blood in that farm and it needs justice, cop tells bail hearing
'Coka brothers not only ones killed at the farm'
The investigating officer in the Coka brothers' murder case has told the Piet Retief magistrate's court that another double murder happened at the same farm where the siblings were killed.
W/O Vukile Nhlapho continued with her testimony in the bail application of the five accused yesterday, saying the other murders were committed at the farm Bampoen in Piet Retief, Mpumalanga, in August...
