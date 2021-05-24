South Africa

SA records 2,300 new Covid-19 cases as positivity rate passes 10%

By Staff Reporter - 24 May 2021 - 21:57
SA recorded more than 2,300 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, but it was the positivity rate of more than 10% that will be of concern to health officials.
SA recorded more than 2,300 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, but it was the positivity rate of more than 10% that will be of concern to health officials.
Image: 123rf/recstockfootage

SA recorded 2,383 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, but it is confirmation that the positivity rate had climbed past 10% that would be most worrying.

According to health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, the new infections came from 23,352 tests at a positivity rate of 10.2%. 

The government has previously expressed concern when the positivity rate — the number of positive tests against the number of tests taken in the same period — reaches the 10% and 12% marks.

Mkhize also reported that there were 72 Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours.

The latest figures mean that there are now 1,637,848 cumulative cases and 55,874 cumulative fatalities since the outbreak of the coronavirus in SA in March last year.

Of the new deaths, 21 were in the Free State, 13 were in Limpopo and the Western Cape, seven were in Gauteng, six were in the Northern Cape, Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape.

Mkhize also reported that there were now 171,860 people who had received the first jab of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine across SA.

TimesLIVE

Covid-19 third wave looming in the WC? Alan Winde says the province has enough hospital beds

Western Cape premier Alan Winde says the province will extend employment contracts of healthcare workers to ensure an effective fight against ...
News
9 hours ago

India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for Covid patients

India is trying to save scarce Covid-19 vaccines by delaying shots for those who have recovered from the disease, the head of a government panel said.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X