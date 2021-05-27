Justice for rape survivors brings sergeant closure
Tladi’s team toiled to catch Mapunya
For Sgt Refilwe Tladi, seeing serial rapists being convicted brings her closure as a rape survivor.
Tladi, 44, who has been working in the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit in Gauteng for 11 years, said she is able to vicariously enjoy the closure experienced by victims whose cases she is able to successfully prosecute. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.