South Africa

Teacher who allegedly raped pupil at Ivory Park school to appear in court

Educator has been on the run since the incident on Friday

20 May 2021 - 09:37

A 38-year-old teacher who had been on the run after he allegedly raped a grade 10 pupil on the school premises is expected to appear in the Tembisa magistrate's court on Thursday.

Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said the suspect, who allegedly raped a 16-year-old pupil at a school in Ivory Park, Midrand, handed himself at the Tembisa police station on Wednesday morning. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X