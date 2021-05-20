Teacher who allegedly raped pupil at Ivory Park school to appear in court

Educator has been on the run since the incident on Friday

A 38-year-old teacher who had been on the run after he allegedly raped a grade 10 pupil on the school premises is expected to appear in the Tembisa magistrate's court on Thursday.



Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said the suspect, who allegedly raped a 16-year-old pupil at a school in Ivory Park, Midrand, handed himself at the Tembisa police station on Wednesday morning. ..