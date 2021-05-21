Lady Gaga suffered ‘total psychotic break’ after being ‘raped, dropped off pregnant on a street corner’

US singer and actress Lady Gaga has revealed she had a “total psychotic break” after she was allegedly raped and “dropped off pregnant on a street corner” at age 19.

The Paparazzi hitmaker made the harrowing revelation during an appearance on the mental health series The Me You Can’t See which premiered on Friday on Apple TV+.

The series, co-created and produced by Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey, features stories from high-profile guests and others across the world about mental health and emotional wellbeing issues, Apple TV+ said.

Winfrey said the series aimed to spark a global conversation and replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom and compassion. Among those participating will also be actress Glenn Close and basketball players DeMar DeRozan from the San Antonio Spurs and Langston Galloway from the Phoenix Suns.

Gaga, real name Stefani Germanotta, spoke about the harrowing ordeal and the “total psychotic break” she had years later as a result, according to Independent.

The A Star is Born actress reportedly revealed the incident happened in the early years of her music career. According to the site, she revealed that a producer instructed her to take off her clothes.