Evaton, Vosloorus recorded the highest number of break-ins in the last five years, says safety MEC
Gauteng MEC for community safety Faith Mazibuko says 29 police stations have recorded 136 break-ins in the last five years.
Mazibuko said R1.6m worth of valuables were stolen during the break-ins from 2016/17 financial year to the 2020/21 financial year. ..
