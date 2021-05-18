Evaton, Vosloorus recorded the highest number of break-ins in the last five years, says safety MEC

Gauteng MEC for community safety Faith Mazibuko says 29 police stations have recorded 136 break-ins in the last five years.



Mazibuko said R1.6m worth of valuables were stolen during the break-ins from 2016/17 financial year to the 2020/21 financial year. ..