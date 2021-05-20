State capture commission forced to adjourn for 'serious security reasons'
The state capture commission had to urgently adjourn on Thursday for “serious security reasons”.
Shortly before 7pm, during the testimony of Norma Mngoma, a note was handed to commission chair deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo saying they had to break for a “protector related issue”.
He returned about five minutes later to confirm a security issue and to say they would have to return in the morning. Details were not provided.
The commission's official Twitter account tweeted: “DCJ [deputy chief justice] has been informed that there are serious security reasons for the commission to adjournment.”
TimesLIVE
