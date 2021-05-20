South Africa

State capture commission forced to adjourn for 'serious security reasons'

20 May 2021 - 21:38
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo said on Thursday night that security reasons necessitated the adjournment of the state capture commission until Friday morning.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The state capture commission had to urgently adjourn on Thursday for “serious security reasons”.

Shortly before 7pm, during the testimony of Norma Mngoma, a note was handed to commission chair deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo saying they had to break for a “protector related issue”.

He returned about five minutes later to confirm a security issue and to say they would have to return in the morning. Details were not provided.

The commission's official Twitter account tweeted: “DCJ [deputy chief justice] has been informed that there are serious security reasons for the commission to adjournment.”

TimesLIVE

Norma Mngoma: 'People must not force me to be loyal to people who aren't loyal to me'

Mngoma said she was inundated with messages from people who asked her why she spoke out against former minister Malusi Gigaba.
News
2 weeks ago

Norma's testimony gives Gigaba the blues

Former minister Malusi Gigaba has more reasons to worry after his estranged wife's shocking revelations which laid to bare his lavish lifestyle ...
News
3 weeks ago

Related articles

