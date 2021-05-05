Norma Mngoma: 'People must not force me to be loyal to people who aren't loyal to me'
Norma Mngoma, the estranged wife of former finance minister Malusi Gigaba, has come out guns blazing at her critics and those questioning the timing of her speaking out against Gigaba.
“I will do things the way I want and when it’s time to fight I’m not a coward. Even legally I will challenge any unfair treatment towards me. People mustn’t force me to be loyal to people who are not loyal to me. Loyalty and trust are earned not forced,” she said on Tuesday.
Mngoma testified at the state capture commission last week and levelled allegations against Gigaba regarding his relationship with the corruption-accused Gupta family.
She alleged the family largely funded their lavish lifestyle and that Gigaba received bags of cash which he hid in their home.
She said she was inundated with messages from people who asked her why she spoke out against the former minister and not just walked away.
“We deal with things differently. My life is not a book where you just page through it the way you want ... Akere this is my life, I will do things the way I want to do them — and when it’s time to fight, I’m not a coward.
“People mustn’t force me to be loyal to people who are not loyal to me. Loyalty and trust are earned, not forced. When I offer peace and you decide to offer drama, so be it.”
She said that she had no regrets over any decision she had made and would not be guilt-tripped.
“Ngiright where I am because I have dealt with things the way I wanted and now I’m moving on in my own pace. Don’t expect me to do things the way if fits to you, I am my own person,” she wrote.
Mngoma was arrested in July last year after allegedly damaging a Mercedes-Benz G Wagon that was being driven by Gigaba, by repeatedly scratching it. There was also an allegation, leading to a charge of crimen injuria, that she had sent an insulting text message to a friend of Gigaba’s.
The charges were provisionally withdrawn by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in March. She has since rebranded from Norma Gigaba to Norma Mngoma, her maiden surname.
