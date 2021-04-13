South Africa

Norma Mngoma pulls out of state capture inquiry at 11th hour

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo said it was ‘disappointing’ she took the decision at the last minute

13 April 2021 - 17:41
Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
Norma Mngoma withdrew from testifying at the state capture inquiry on Tuesday.
Nomachule Mngoma, the estranged wife of former minister Malusi Gigaba, on Tuesday performed a last minute u-turn and withdrew from testifying at the state capture inquiry.

Mngoma, through her lawyers, told the inquiry she was not pleased with how it had handled her matter.


Her lawyer Gcwalisile Makhathini said: “This letter sets to inform the commission that as of late yesterday we received instructions from our client informing us of her personal concerns with regards to how various of aspects her proposed appearance at the commission has been handled or allegedly mishandled by the commission.”

Inquiry evidence leader Anton Myburgh SC said Mngoma should be summoned to testify.

Chairperson Raymond Zondo expressed disappointment about the development and agreed she should be summoned, and thus authorised that the same be issued against her.

Zondo said it was “disappointing” Mngoma had taken the decision to withdraw at the 11th hour.

