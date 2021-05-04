Mob justice leaves two dead, one in hospital
Qalabusha residents have lost trust in police
The community of an informal settlement on the East Rand has lost so much trust in the police that they have decided to take the law into their own hands when they catch alleged criminals in the area.
In the past week alone, two separate incidents of mob justice have been reported in Qalabusha informal settlement in Daveyton, with two men confirmed dead while another is fighting for his life at a local hospital...
