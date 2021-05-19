Mother of Zandspruit mob justice victim says her son was a ‘good’ child
‘They should have approached me if they suspected him’
Patricia Seapi, the mother of one of the men who were killed in a mob justice attack in Zandspruit early on Wednesday, said her son was a “good” child at home.
“I do not know why he was killed. They should have approached me [if they suspected him] and told me what [they thought] he did and I would have paid for whatever he had stolen [if he was guilty],” said Seapi.
Four men were killed and five others critically injured in the incident at around 2am.
Seapi said she had learnt of her son Abel’s death when she was at work on Wednesday morning.
“I was brought here to identify him. I am not happy about what happened.”
She called on the police to arrest those who killed her 23-year-old son.
“It’s not nice carrying a child for nine months and he suddenly loses his life in this manner. God will act on my behalf and answer my prayers,” Seapi said.
Asked what kind of a person her son was, Seapi said: “He was a good child at home but I do not know his behaviour in the streets”.
A large group of community members had gathered at the scene when SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE visited the area.
The crime scene was cordoned off with police tape, while the burnt corpses lay facing the ground with their hands bound.
One body still had a burnt tyre around the neck.
Forensic personnel and a heavy police contingent were at the scene.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.