Teen killed by guard's 'warning shot' as protest turns violent in Mangaung
A security guard was arrested after the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy during violent protests in Mangaung in the Free State on Monday.
The area has been rocked by the protest, dubbed “MangaungShutDown”, organised by Mangaung Community Concern over a lack of service delivery, land and business, and job opportunities.
Police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said the 57-year-old security guard fired a shot in a bid to scare off protesters who went to attack a warehouse in Dr Belcher Road.
“The security guard, who was alone at the time, fired a shot in a quest to scare the mob but unfortunately hit a 15-year-old boy. The boy died at the scene. The security guard was arrested and will appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on a charge of murder,” Makhele said in a statement.
Earlier in the day, a 41-year-old complainant and manager of Mangaung metro solid waste was driving his white BMW on MacKenzie Street in Heidedal on the way to work when he was stopped by a Silver Isuzu bakkie.
He was approached by three males. One of them produced a firearm and ordered him out of the vehicle. They then drove away with the BMW, which was recovered shortly afterwards burnt out.
A case of hijacking was registered for further investigation.
Police said they were monitoring the situation, which was still tense.
More coverage on the protest from Twitter:
Moshoeshoe street #MangaungshutDown pic.twitter.com/OGchlrMEUL— judgemental caitor (@Bokang9809) May 17, 2021
WATCH #MangaungShutdown Free State Premier says Phase 2 vaccinations could not start in Bloem due to the shutdown#VaccineRolloutSA #eNCA pic.twitter.com/LKNjwEOgXP— Sli Masikane (@Sli_Masikane) May 17, 2021
#MangaungshutDown— Mdavino (@Mosotho_Lepara) May 17, 2021
Problem is we fighting ko kasi, khale go busy ke business as usual. They are not even bothered pic.twitter.com/uqk7kwvv7j
