Violence is no solution

By Reader Letter - 26 March 2021 - 13:16
A scene of mayhem where protests turned violent in the Free State. The writer says while he believes that people have the right to protest, he has seen people over-excercising this right.
Image: SAPS

I unreservedly condemn violence of any form. While I believe that people have the right to protest, I have seen people over-excercising this right.

Well, sometimes protests lead to solutions, but I have witnessed in many violent protests there would be more demolishing than construction. Some people demolish establishments, vandalise state and private assets.

If you vandalise a clinic while protesting against poor health service at the very same health facility, what do you expect afterwards?

If you are an adult and you influence young people to burn a school in protest for an RDP house, do you think you are a responsible adult? Let's think before we act. Violence causes more harm than good. So why do you choose harm instead of good?

While I believe that people have the right to protest, I have seen people over-excercising this right. We must guard against supporting criminal acts and irresponsible leaders who manipulate us on their way to achieving their own selfish personal glory.

SA cannot develop adequately with this kind of behaviour. We have the potential and seriously need to stop this madness. The round table can solve issues. What I'm pleading for is for people to negotiate in good faith. Don't take advantage of the next person.

Godfrey Malibe, Acornhoek

 

Violence in protests risks lives

