Deputy president David Mabuza vindicated after hit-list woman is jailed
Deputy president David Mabuza says he feels vindicated after a woman who accused him of drafting a hit-list was sentenced to an effective seven years imprisonment.
The woman alleged that she saw Mabuza drafting a hit-list for people to be killed. She was sentenced in the Nelspruit regional court on Tuesday. ..
