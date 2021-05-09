ANC denies allegations that DD Mabuza and Paul Mashatile pocketed money meant for its coffers

The ANC has denied allegations that its deputy president David “DD” Mabuza and treasurer-general Paul Mashatile pocketed millions meant for the party’s coffers.

This comes after the Mail & Guardian reported on Saturday that the two pocketed donations meant for the party which is battling financially to the point that it is struggling to pay its employees.

In a statement on Sunday, party spokesperson Pule Mabe said the party “rejected and condemned” the report in the strongest possible terms.

“The ANC wishes to state categorically that these malicious allegations against its deputy president, comrade David Mabuza, and the treasurer-general, comrade Paul Mashatile, have no iota of truth in them. The ANC is considering laying a complaint with the Press Ombudsman.