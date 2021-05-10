David Mabuza tells youth to change rural economy

Schools benefit from state’s digitisation rollout

Deputy President David Mabuza has called on the Nkomazi community in Mpumalanga not to drag the government back by stealing the laptops and the internet routers donated to two schools as part of the digital skills outreach programme.



Mabuza and minister of communications and digital technologies Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams handed over laptops with internet service to Indlangamabala Secondary School at Block A and Nkomazi High School at Mangweni village on Friday. ...