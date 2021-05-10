Schools benefit from state’s digitisation rollout
David Mabuza tells youth to change rural economy
Deputy President David Mabuza has called on the Nkomazi community in Mpumalanga not to drag the government back by stealing the laptops and the internet routers donated to two schools as part of the digital skills outreach programme.
Mabuza and minister of communications and digital technologies Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams handed over laptops with internet service to Indlangamabala Secondary School at Block A and Nkomazi High School at Mangweni village on Friday. ...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.