Luxury car ownership no longer in her name

IPHC leader’s estranged wife opens second fraud case

The estranged wife of the leader of a faction of the International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) says she has now discovered that her vehicle’s ownership was changed without her knowledge.



Magalane Benedicta Sandlana, the estranged wife of IPHC's leader Michael Sandlana, has opened a second fraud case with police after she found out two weeks ago that her Mercedes-Benz C-Class W205, which was registered in her name, had its ownership changed to someone else’s. ..