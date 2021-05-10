Concern as small number of Indian and UK variants found in SA

Call for restrictions amid fears of Covid third wave

The ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19 has called for stricter restrictions on people coming into SA as the number of positive cases increase, sparking fears of a third wave and new variants.



Prof Koleka Mlisana, the chairperson of the ministerial advisory council, told Sowetan yesterday that it had already called for the tightening of regulations for people entering South Africa..