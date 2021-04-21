I've never heard of IPHC leader Sandlana, says doctor who 'certified' Magalane's staged death
Poane shocked his signature was used in fraud
A medical doctor, whose credentials were used in a fraudulent submission declaring the death of the estranged wife of a prominent bishop to the department of home affairs, says he has no record of such a patient nor did he issue the death report.
Dr Moses Poane, a general practitioner based in Mabopane, Pretoria, where an alleged wide-scale fraud was undertaken to certify the wife of Michael Sandlana, the leader of a faction of the International Pentecost Holiness Church (IPHC), dead was visited by police investigators yesterday...
