Church leader's executorship on 'dead wife's' estate to be recalled

Magalane Sandlana holds certificate saying she died of natural causes

The department of justice says it will recall the approval given by the master of the high court in Pretoria to a prominent bishop to be the executor of his estranged wife’s estate as soon as it is confirmed that the application was fraudulent.



The master of the high court granted Michael Sandlana, the leader of a faction of the International Pentecost Holiness Church, executorship of his wife Magalane Benedicta Sandlana’s estate despite Magalane being alive...