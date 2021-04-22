Church leader's executorship on 'dead wife's' estate to be recalled
Magalane Sandlana holds certificate saying she died of natural causes
The department of justice says it will recall the approval given by the master of the high court in Pretoria to a prominent bishop to be the executor of his estranged wife’s estate as soon as it is confirmed that the application was fraudulent.
The master of the high court granted Michael Sandlana, the leader of a faction of the International Pentecost Holiness Church, executorship of his wife Magalane Benedicta Sandlana’s estate despite Magalane being alive...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.