IPHC leader's wife told that she is 'dead'
IPHC Church leader's estranged wife's account frozen, so is her livelihood
The estranged wife of Michael Sandlana, the leader of a faction of the International Pentecost Holiness Church, has opened a case of fraud after she was declared dead in order to place her estate under her husband as the executor.
Magalane Benedicta Sandlana, 29, lodged the fraud case with the Sandton police on Friday after she discovered that a death certificate had been issued in her name on April 14. Magalane said she made the discovery after she battled to make transactions on her bank account last week. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.