IPHC leader's wife told that she is 'dead'

IPHC Church leader's estranged wife's account frozen, so is her livelihood

The estranged wife of Michael Sandlana, the leader of a faction of the International Pentecost Holiness Church, has opened a case of fraud after she was declared dead in order to place her estate under her husband as the executor.



Magalane Benedicta Sandlana, 29, lodged the fraud case with the Sandton police on Friday after she discovered that a death certificate had been issued in her name on April 14. Magalane said she made the discovery after she battled to make transactions on her bank account last week. ..