IPHC leader’s partner couldn’t access bank accounts after her ‘death’

Three to face music after certifying bishop’s wife 'dead'

One of three men arrested in connection with the fraudulent submission declaring the death of the estranged wife of a prominent bishop to the department of home affairs allegedly lifted fingerprints from a corpse at a funeral parlour.



The three men, including a lawyer and an employee at a Pretoria funeral parlour, were arrested on Friday and Saturday in connection with a scheme to certify the wife of Michael Sandlana, the leader of a faction of the International Pentecost Holiness Church (IPHC), dead...