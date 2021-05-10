Free State school closed after 32 pupils contract Covid-19

A Free State high school has had to shut its doors after 32 of its pupils tested positive for Covid-19.

Pupils at Reutlwahetse High School in Excelsior were sent home just days after returning to school after the Easter vacation, Netwerk24 reported on Sunday.

A number of pupils returned to school with flu-like symptoms after which they were tested for Covid-19, Free State education department spokesperson Howard Ndaba reportedly said.

After the students and one teacher tested positive, the education department ordered the school to shut its doors on Wednesday.

The school would remain shut while other teachers and pupils undergo testing.

In Gauteng, about 260 grade 11 and 12 pupils from St John’s College in Johannesburg were last week asked to quarantine at home for the next 10 days after five youngsters tested positive for Covid-19.