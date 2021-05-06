Ports of entry have stringent protocols – Mkhize
'Don't panic about new Covid-19 variant': Zweli Mkhize
The SA government has called for calm amid growing fears about the highly transmittable Covid-19 variant first discovered in India entering the country.
The OR Tambo, King Shaka and Cape Town international airports have now been put on high alert as efforts are afoot to ensure that travellers entering the country are thoroughly screened and, if needed, tested on the spot...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.