Ban travel to and from India now

By Sowetan - 06 May 2021 - 09:06

We need more stringent border controls implemented immediately to save South Africans from the new Covid-19 variant.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday evening there were no confirmed cases of the B.1.617 Covid-19 variant but they were conducting further tests on positive samples of a number of people, including three who had flown in from India. He said the distress over the new variants had created “exclusive and sometimes even racist rhetoric”...

