Covid-19 on the rise in 3 provinces, caution advised as school holidays loom

An upsurge in Covid-19 cases in the Northern Cape, North West and Free State has been flagged by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

“The team is working with the respective provinces to ascertain whether the rise in cases can be attributed to cluster outbreaks, and recommend increased testing and contact tracing to contain the situation and limit further spread,” said Dr Harry Moultrie, senior epidemiologist at the NICD.

“With the April school holiday season rapidly approaching and many making plans for travel and social gatherings, complying with non-pharmaceutical measures to minimise transmission of the coronavirus remains vital,” said the NICD.