J&J vaccination rollout resumes with warnings of side effects

The Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccination rollout programme, which was halted two weeks ago, resumed on Wednesday with strict warnings of side effects.

“We have asked members to be informed of this risk and they should also be conscious of it. We have signs out there so that people can be aware of certain signs such as headaches, dizziness, and abdominal cramps. If they have any sense of discomfort that they feel, they should make sure that they get checked so we can be on the lookout for these symptoms,” said health minister Zweli Mkhize.

The minister appeared before parliament’s portfolio committee on health on Wednesday to give an update on the latest developments regarding the J&J clinical trials, vaccines procurement and progress on the vaccination rollout programme.

SA complying with preconditions

Mkhize said the establishment of the no-fault compensation (NFC) fund, which aims to protect South Africans from potential injuries during the vaccination programme, meant that SA complied with the precondition set by J&J and Pfizer.

Contracts have now been signed with both manufacturers.

“At this point we are expecting 31 million vaccines from Johnson & Johnson. We have also concluded the contract with Pfizer and we have 30 million vaccines already confirmed,” he said.