Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu’s will to be read on Friday

The Zulu royal family is likely to know the contents of the last will and testament of Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu at 5pm on Friday.

Traditional prime minister for the Zulu nation Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi announced at the podium, at the end of the official memorial service for the late queen that “I have been informed by advocate Madonsela senior counsel that the queen left a will".

“Madonsela is on her way [to KwaKhangela] I ask that the family finds a place to meet at 5pm in private. We will make an announcement later but I think a way forward will be charted once that is done, to hear what the Queen has left instructions on the way forward,” said Buthelezi.

He didn't elaborate which advocate Madonsela was handling the late royal's will.

It is unclear if the will has any bearing on the succession as her regency was also in the process of being interdicted during her death.