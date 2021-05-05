South Africa

Royal palace prepares for arrival of Zulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu

By Mluleki Mdletshe - 05 May 2021 - 17:32
Zulu maidens await the arrival of the body of the Zulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu.
Zulu maidens await the arrival of the body of the Zulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Mourners have descended on the KwaKhangelamankengane royal palace to pay their respects to the late Zulu regent, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu.

Members of amabutho (Zulu warriors), amatshitshi (Zulu maidens) and elderly men and women gathered at the royal palace in KwaNongoma to mourn the queen, who passed away at a Johannesburg hospital on April 29 after a short illness. She was 65 years old.

Two large marquees were erected outside the royal palace, which is where the queen will be laid to rest.

While amakhosi and izinduna arrived bearing cows, amabutho and amatshitshi arrived wearing their full traditional Zulu attire to perform songs and dances in tribute to Her Majesty. 

“She was our mother and our queen. We are here to pay our respects to her by doing what she enjoyed,” said Senamile Ndlovu, one of the amatshitshi

The queen's body is expected to arrive later on Wednesday. 

TimesLIVE

Queen Mantfombi to be laid to rest tomorrow

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a special provincial official funeral for regent of the Zulu nation‚ Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu.
News
13 hours ago

Security tightened up as Queen Mantfombi's body heads to KZN

Security has been tightened up around the Johannesburg mortuary where the body of the regent of the Zulu nation, Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi will be ...
News
11 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X