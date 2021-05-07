Prayer, politicians and paintings at Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu’s state memorial

A moving prayer service kicked off the official state memorial of the late Zulu regent, Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, at KwaKhangelamankengane royal palace in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.

The queen passed on last week after a short stay at Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg. She was 65 years old.

She was laid to rest at the crack of dawn on Thursday in a private burial.

Those in attendance include former president Jacob Zuma, premier Sihle Zikakalala and Amazulu traditional prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Massive portraits of the late queen, adorned in white flowers, greeted mourners at the memorial.

Outside the palace funeral artist Lebani “Rasta” Sirenje was present to display his artworks.