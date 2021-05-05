Security tightened up as Queen Mantfombi's body heads to KZN
Security has been tightened up around the Johannesburg mortuary where the body of the regent of the Zulu nation, Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi will be released before heading to KwaZulu-Natal for burial.
Police and the National Traffic Police closed all roads leading to the mortuary as people began to gather to witness the queen's body leave Gauteng on Wednesday morning...
