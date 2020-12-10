Do not bribe traffic officers, motorists warned

Mpumalanga MEC for roads and transport Gillion Mashego has warned traffic officers to refrain from taking bribes from motorists because that will lend them in jail and losing their jobs.

Mashego, who was speaking in Mbombela with journalists and traffic officers on Thursday, said South Africa had been named one of the top ten countries in the world where road accidents take many lives.

Mashego also said statistics showed that young people died on the roads as a result of unroadworthy vehicles, excessive speeding and drunk and driving.

“As we enter the festive season road users who will take chances are going to find us ready in the province. Any corruption involving our traffic officers will be met with the very might of the law.

We are warning motorists not to try bribe our officers. If our officer is found to have accepted a bribe we will arrest them, punish them and they may also lose their jobs.” said Mashego.