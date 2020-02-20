Miguel Louw's murder case back in court for final arguments

For the next two days, Mohammed Vahed Ebrahim will stand in the dock while his lawyers and those of the state go head-to-head as the 2018 murder case of Durban schoolboy Miguel Louw finally draws to a close.

Closing arguments are set to begin on Thursday in the Durban high court, where Ebrahim stands accused of kidnapping and murdering Miguel.

The matter was last in court on January 27, where judge Jacqueline Henriques dismissed an application by Ebrahim's lawyer Jay Naidoo to have the charges against his client dismissed.

During that application, Naidoo argued that the state had built its case on circumstantial evidence and had no tangible evidence pointing to Ebrahim as the killer.