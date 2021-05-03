Stellenbosch University SRC member killed in hit-and-run
Nomzamo Buthelezi, a member of the Stellenbosch University SRC was killed in an alleged hit-and-run incident on Sunday, the institution announced.
“Information available to the university is that Ms Buthelezi passed away after suffering injuries caused by an alleged hit-and-run incident in Merriman Avenue, Stellenbosch. Ms Buthelezi, a BSc student from Gauteng, resided in a senior residence on campus,” the university said.
Dr Choice Makhetha, who is the senior director of student affairs, said they were devastated by Buthelezi’s death.
“The circumstances surrounding her death forms part of the investigation of the SA Police Service and the university does not wish to comment on this for now, but we do urge the police, as a matter of urgency, to make sure that the guilty parties are brought to book,” Makhetha said.
The university urged its students not to speculate about the incident.
Meanwhile, SRC chair Xola Njengele, who worked alongside Buthele, said her death was a huge loss.
“We deeply grieve the loss of our dearly loved team member, Nomzamo Buthelezi. In her role as the SRC policy officer and chairperson of the societies council, she made invaluable contributions to our team and the university at large,” Njengele said.
He described her as a genuine friend and confidante who made an impact to those around her.
“It has been a privilege to work with such a vibrant and dynamic person. We will miss you, Nomzamo,” he said.
Deputy vice-chancellor of the institution Prof Deresh Ramjugernath extended condolences to Buthelezi’s family.
The university also offered counselling to students who were affected.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.