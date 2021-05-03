Stellenbosch University SRC member killed in hit-and-run

The university urged its students not to speculate about the incident.

Meanwhile, SRC chair Xola Njengele, who worked alongside Buthele, said her death was a huge loss.

“We deeply grieve the loss of our dearly loved team member, Nomzamo Buthelezi. In her role as the SRC policy officer and chairperson of the societies council, she made invaluable contributions to our team and the university at large,” Njengele said.

He described her as a genuine friend and confidante who made an impact to those around her.

“It has been a privilege to work with such a vibrant and dynamic person. We will miss you, Nomzamo,” he said.

Deputy vice-chancellor of the institution Prof Deresh Ramjugernath extended condolences to Buthelezi’s family.

The university also offered counselling to students who were affected.