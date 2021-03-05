'It happened during a scuffle for knife he pulled on me'

Pregnant woman stabs lover to death in a fight

A pregnant Soweto woman who allegedly stabbed her lover to death during a scuffle, says she only realised afterwards that the man was fatally wounded.



She alleged that she was in a middle of a vicious assault by the father of her unborn child, who she says also kicked her in the tummy several times, when a struggle for a knife took place...