'It happened during a scuffle for knife he pulled on me'
Pregnant woman stabs lover to death in a fight
A pregnant Soweto woman who allegedly stabbed her lover to death during a scuffle, says she only realised afterwards that the man was fatally wounded.
She alleged that she was in a middle of a vicious assault by the father of her unborn child, who she says also kicked her in the tummy several times, when a struggle for a knife took place...
